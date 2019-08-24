KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 180,248 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 27.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 80,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 29.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 168.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,917,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.65. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

