KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 50.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

