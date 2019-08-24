K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €16.20 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €23.40 ($27.21) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.80 ($23.02).

SDF opened at €13.89 ($16.15) on Tuesday. K&S has a one year low of €13.15 ($15.29) and a one year high of €19.77 ($22.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.84 and its 200-day moving average is €16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

