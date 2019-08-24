Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

JE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Just Energy Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). Just Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 801.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 296,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

