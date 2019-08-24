JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

