JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.43.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 122.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 138.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $761,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

