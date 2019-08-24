Joint Ventures (JOINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $995.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $40,465.00 and approximately $995.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00263007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.01319956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00097145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

