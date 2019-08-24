John Prendiville Sells 64,469 Shares of Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) insider John Prendiville sold 64,469 shares of Smartgroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.15 ($7.91), for a total value of A$718,829.35 ($509,808.05).

Smartgroup Co. Ltd has a 52 week low of A$7.26 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of A$13.35 ($9.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96.

Get Smartgroup alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Smartgroup’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.68%.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.