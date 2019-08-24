JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

JKS traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 990,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $845.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 4,626.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 807,463 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

