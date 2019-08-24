JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.40 Billion

Equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will post sales of $18.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.25 billion. JD.Com reported sales of $15.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of $80.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.74 billion to $82.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $94.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.88 billion to $95.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. China International Capital raised shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

JD.Com stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $28.77. 19,861,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,414,950. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -959.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

