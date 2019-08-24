Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.66. 739,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,899. Jabil has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,247.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,595. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 103.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 316,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 279,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

