IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Trading 11.8% Higher

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38, 665,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 329% from the average session volume of 155,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IsoRay stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.37% of IsoRay worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

