iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,322 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 16.98% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,298,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.14. 49,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.63 and its 200-day moving average is $221.54. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.75 and a 1 year high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

