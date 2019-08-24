iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.51

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and traded as low as $46.60. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 5,561 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 125,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

