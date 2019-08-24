iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Decreased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 188,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 140,310 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 250,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.86. 4,191,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,829. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $90.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

