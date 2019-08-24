Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.63.
IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price target on Irhythm Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $92,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,118,126.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,829.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.
IRTC traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 212,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,158. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
Irhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
