IOStoken Trading Down 20.7% This Week (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One IOStoken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitrue and WazirX. IOStoken has a total market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.06 or 0.04974339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000771 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOStoken is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bithumb, IDAX, Kucoin, Koinex, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, DragonEX, CoinZest, IDEX, Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DDEX, Bitrue, Huobi, BitMax, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, HitBTC, Bitkub, ABCC, Upbit, Hotbit, OTCBTC, BigONE, CoinBene, Coineal, Livecoin, Binance, OKEx and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

