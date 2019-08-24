Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

IONS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 978,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.93. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $955,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,837,000 after acquiring an additional 123,948 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 567.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.