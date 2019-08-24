Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) Holdings Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,772 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJJ. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 147,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000.

Shares of BSJJ stock remained flat at $$23.89 during trading hours on Friday. 78,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,496. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

