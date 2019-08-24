Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 324.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 450.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

BSCJ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 207,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.