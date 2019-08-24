InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.54

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.44, with a volume of 5818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.53.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on INXN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 13.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
About InterXion (NYSE:INXN)
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
