InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.54

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.44, with a volume of 5818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INXN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.93.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. InterXion’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 13.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion (NYSE:INXN)

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

