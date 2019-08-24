Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 96,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,211,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,901,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

