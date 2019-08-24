Insider Buying: New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Director Buys $231,940.30 in Stock

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Director C. William Griffin purchased 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $231,940.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C. William Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, C. William Griffin purchased 10,665 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $174,266.10.

NFE opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. New Fortress Energy LLC has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.70.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $123,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

