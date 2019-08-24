Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on INVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

INVA stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. The firm had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,049,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,642,000 after purchasing an additional 604,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1,262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 560,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,993,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 527,269 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

