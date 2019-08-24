Ink Price Down 20.4% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Ink has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Coinrail. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $5,787.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00260767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.01312657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00099757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinrail, CoinEgg, EXX, Exrates, Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinBene, LBank, ZB.COM, Exmo, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

