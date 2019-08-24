Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.89

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$3.89 ($2.76) and last traded at A$3.80 ($2.70), with a volume of 311335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.60 ($2.55).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.13 million and a PE ratio of 26.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

