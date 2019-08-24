IMI’s (IMI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMI. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price objective (down from GBX 1,050 ($13.72)) on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

LON IMI opened at GBX 959 ($12.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 991.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 986.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,237 ($16.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

