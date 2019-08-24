ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003452 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $4.21 million and $1.95 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003316 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,158,091 coins and its circulating supply is 12,158,093 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.