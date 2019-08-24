IDEX Market Capitalization Tops $11.21 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $28,576.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00261392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.01308188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00098394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,647,745 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.