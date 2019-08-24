ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) were down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68, approximately 13,680,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,916,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 18.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,732,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 266,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 66.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 58,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. TT International lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 63.8% during the first quarter. TT International now owns 4,865,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,860,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,242,000 after purchasing an additional 219,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

