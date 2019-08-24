ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) were down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68, approximately 13,680,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,916,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 0.81.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
