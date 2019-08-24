IceChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, IceChain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. IceChain has a total market cap of $4,566.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.46 or 0.04979146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IceChain

ICHX is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,361,754 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

