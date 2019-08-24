Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Insider Buys £21,300 in Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) insider Claire Hawkings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £21,300 ($27,832.22).

LON IBST opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242. The company has a market capitalization of $867.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. Ibstock plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.60 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBST. UBS Group raised Ibstock to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.17 ($3.69).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

