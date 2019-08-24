Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Insider Buys £21,300 in Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) insider Claire Hawkings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £21,300 ($27,832.22).
LON IBST opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242. The company has a market capitalization of $867.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. Ibstock plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.60 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.
About Ibstock
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.
