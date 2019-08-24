IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen set a $290.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.37.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $255.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,676 shares of company stock worth $3,295,272 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 110.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 921,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,494,000 after purchasing an additional 483,020 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

