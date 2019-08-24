I/O Coin Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $310.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00914280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000320 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,633,376 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

