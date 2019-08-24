HyperQuant (HQT) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $72,187.00 and $192,604.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy, IDAX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00261205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.01313355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00098186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000423 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

