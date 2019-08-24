HTMLCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $1,558.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1,558.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00913433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00241837 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004172 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004079 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

