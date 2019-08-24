Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $14.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 731,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

