Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.71-1.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.71-1.85 EPS.

NYSE HRL opened at $42.00 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 68,764 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,994 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

