Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.71-1.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.71-1.85 EPS.
NYSE HRL opened at $42.00 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50.
In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
