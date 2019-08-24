Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives $212.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HD traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,533. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,122 shares of company stock valued at $47,516,807. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

