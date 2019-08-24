Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 132.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,412.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,930. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.63 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

