HeroNode Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $220,492.00 and $10,286.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, LBank and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00261850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.01319557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021870 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00097359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LBank, Bibox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

