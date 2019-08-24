HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0035

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a market cap of $521,464.00 and approximately $33,136.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00261848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.01321914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00100363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000424 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,094,824 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

