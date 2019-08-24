Helium (HLM) One Day Volume Hits $15.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market cap of $83,620.00 and $15.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008242 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001991 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 5,087,302 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

