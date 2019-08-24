Havy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,783.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Havy has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Havy has a total market capitalization of $17,746.00 and $15,783.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Havy

Havy is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,964,679,488 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin . The official website for Havy is havy.io

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

