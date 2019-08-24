Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Harrow Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on Harrow Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 51.32% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $44,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

