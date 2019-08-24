GYM Group’s (GYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GYM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded GYM Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

LON GYM opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.22 million and a PE ratio of 44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. GYM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.50 ($4.50). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.58.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

