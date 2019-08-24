GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.
Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.