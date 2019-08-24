GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

