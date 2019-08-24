Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.99, approximately 549,155 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 515,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

GLDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 price target on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $656.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 233,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $2,525,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,650. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.