GoldCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,548.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $10,548.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00723519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000280 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.