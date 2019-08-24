GoHelpFund 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,544.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $103,412.00 and approximately $31,544.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00262537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.01323346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00097073 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

